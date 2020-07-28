THE DAILY DRIVE: How detailed are NFL teams' IDER plans for training camp? What we learned from the Lions

Dan Graziano – ESPN
July 28, 2020
Detroit Lions training camp preview: Is there any hope for Jarrad Davis and the linebackers? (subscription required)
Ben Raven – MLive.com
July 28, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 27, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 27, 2020
Detroit Lions training camp preview: Can Jeff Okudah meet soaring expectations? (subscription required)
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
July 27, 2020
Staff – ESPN
July 27, 2020
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
July 27, 2020
Grant Gordon – NFL.com
July 27, 2020