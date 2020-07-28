daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: How detailed are NFL teams' IDER plans for training camp? What we learned from the Lions

Dan Graziano – ESPN

July 28, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Is there any hope for Jarrad Davis and the linebackers? (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 28, 2020

Detroit Lions might feel salary cap pinch in 2021 because of coronavirus

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 27, 2020

For Lions' offense to take flight, ground game must get up and running

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 27, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp preview: Can Jeff Okudah meet soaring expectations? (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 27, 2020

Roger Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Staff – ESPN

July 27, 2020

Lions Vet Jamie Collins Warns Youngsters: 'Don't Mess Up Our Money'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 27, 2020

NFL informs teams of social justice initiatives for Week 1

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

July 27, 2020

