The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Harris has gone from draft bust to Detroit Lions sack leader: 'Man on a mission'

Oct 15, 2021 at 09:59 AM

Charles Harris has gone from draft bust to Detroit Lions sack leader: 'Man on a mission' (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 15, 2021

Six gun, double right, spider all cross, Z escape: Trimming wordy play calls can aid Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2021

Jamaal Williams misses Detroit Lions practice; Taylor Decker progresses to team drills

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2021

Why having 'a fifth-grade mentality' has served Detroit Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike well

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 14, 2021

Late defensive lapses call Lions' decision-making into question

James Hawkins – The Detroit News

October 14, 2021

Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson, Bishop Edgar Vann tapped as parade grand marshals

Maureen Feighan – The Detroit News

October 14, 2021

Lions' running backs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams still waiting for big break

James Hawkins – The Detroit News

October 14, 2021

Detroit Lions trying to shorten verbiage of offensive playcalls

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 14, 2021

RB Jamaal Williams misses Lions practice; T.J. Hockenson, Trey Flowers, Amani Oruwariye back in action

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 14, 2021

Looking ahead: Bengals' Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase provide another tough test for Detroit Lions in Week 6

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 14, 2021

Detroit Lions getting more positive returns from pair of rookie defensive tackles

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 14, 2021

Lions legend Calvin Johnson Jr., Bishop Edgar Vann named Thanksgiving parade grand marshals

Brandon Champion – MLive

October 14, 2021

Q&A: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses inspiring African American youth, HBCUs

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

October 14, 2021

Lions' conundrum at left tackle: What to do with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker? (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 14, 2021

St. Brown can be 'in the tops of the league' in key role for Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 14, 2021

'Bottom of the barrel' Charles Harris is clawing his way out in Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 14, 2021

Bengals, Lions aim to bounce back after losing on late kicks

Larry Lage – Associated Press

October 14, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 6 injury report: 3 starters return to practice, 1 starter sits on Thursday

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 14, 2021

KhaDarel Hodge eager to prove he's more than a special teams player

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 14, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Despite player's reluctance, Lions convinced Frank Ragnow surgery was the right choice

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Return of Tyrell Williams remains 'off in the distance' for Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 'tentatively' plan to keep Taylor Decker at LT, move Penei Sewell to RT

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions drop to 0-5 after stunning rally, gut-punch 19-17 loss to Minnesota Vikings

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions elevate TE Shane Zylstra to active roster with T.J. Hockenson questionable

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions trying to keep wide receivers more involved after better showing last week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions are adding third down work to end of every practice period

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Needing offensive line depth, Lions poach Ryan McCollum off Texans practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Injuries force Lions' offensive line, once a strength, to patch holes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions TE Darren Fells went from playing basketball overseas to NFL mainstay

Advertising