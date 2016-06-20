The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Full-time DE Copeland hones skills with Lions

Jun 20, 2016 at 03:55 AM

Everything you need to know to become a Detroit Lions Cheerleader Edward Pevos—Mlive.com
June 20, 2016

Lions' 53-man roster projection includes undrafted TE Wick Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 20, 2016

Door is open for Detroit Lions WR Roberts to earn spot Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 19, 2016

Lions wish Van Noy a happy birthday — three months late Brian Manzullo—Detroit Free Press
June 19, 2016

A veteran combine success story, Copeland feeling at home with move back to DE Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 19, 2016

Lions wish Van Noy 'Happy Birthday' ... except it isn't his birthday Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 19, 2016

Detroit Lions TE Ebron seeks bigger role on offense Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 18, 2016

Full-time DE Copeland hones skills with Lions Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 18, 2016

Swanson still Lions' No. 1 center, but Glasgow is coming on Kyle Meinke—Mlive.com
June 18, 2016

Lions' Jones finds special meaning in fatherhood Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 18, 2016

Detroit Lions' Walker: 'Now I can really put my touch on it' Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 17, 2016

Charlie Sanders' $1.1 million pension supports woman he married 3 times Tresa Baldas—Detroit Free Press
June 17, 2016

Zenner tries to make his mark in unsettled Lions backfield Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 17, 2016

Lions legend Lem Barney talks No. 20, concussions and Marvin Gaye Hugh Bernreuter—Mlive.com
June 17, 2016

Randy Edsall will have diverse role with Lions, including assisting on clock management Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 17, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about the defensive line Paula Pasche—The Detroit Free Press
June 17, 2016

Still Just As Fast, Abdullah To Be A Different Player in 2016 Will Burchfield—CBSSports.com
June 17, 2016

Could The Lions Be Wearing Red Uniforms This Season? [PHOTO] Evan Jankens—CBSSports.com
June 17, 2016

