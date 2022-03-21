The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: For Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, putting in the extra work paying off

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:36 AM

Lions takeaways: What’s the NFL Draft plan now at No. 2? Plus, safety questions and the QB picture (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 21, 2022

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Staff – NFL.com 

March 20, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 free agency grades: Tim Boyle

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 20, 2022

How the Browns Got Back in the Deshaun Watson Chase

Albert Breer – MMQB 

March 20, 2022

Former Detroit Lions QB Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

Greg Beacham – Associated Press

March 19, 2022

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

Staff – NFL.com

March 19, 2022

2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Free agency brings several changes for the Lions

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 19, 2022

Charles Harris isn’t worried if Detroit Lions draft Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

March 18, 2022

Detroit Lions add John Morton — no, not the ex-wide receiver — to coaching staff

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 18, 2022

Casting doubts aside, Charles Harris happy to keep building foundation with Lions

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 18, 2022

For Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, putting in the extra work paying off

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 18, 2022

Kalif Raymond thrilled by new contract after turning in career season for Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 18, 2022

Charles Harris made returning to Detroit Lions and their staff a priority despite outside suitors (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 18, 2022

NFC North free agency roundup: Green Bay Packers keep QB Aaron Rodgers, trade star WR Davante Adams

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 18, 2022

What’s being said nationally after NFL’s busy, trade-filled first week of free agency (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 18, 2022

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom podcast: Welcome to DJ Chark week in Detroit; recapping free agency with a Jaguars beat writer

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 18, 2022

Detroit Lions re-sign edge rusher Charles Harris to 2-year extension

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com 

March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland Browns, who are set to give him $230M guaranteed, sources say

Jake Trotter and Sarah Bishop – ESPN.com

March 18, 2022

John Clayton, longtime NFL reporter and radio host, dies at 67

Jeff Legwold – ESPN.com

March 18, 2022

Five key questions facing the Lions following the first wave of free agency (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 18, 2022

How the Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson with the Texans came about (subscription required)

Jeff Howe – The Athletic 

March 18, 2022

Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris and WR Kalif Raymond

Larry Lage – Associated Press

March 18, 2022

Lions’ GM Brad Holmes, DC Aaron Glenn at Michigan pro day, talked to Aidan Hutchinson

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 18, 2022

Detroit Lions announce 2022 coaching staff changes, 3 new hires

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 18, 2022

The Browns Will Never Live Down Trading for Deshaun Watson

Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated

March 18, 2022

