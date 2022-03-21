THE DAILY DRIVE: For Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, putting in the extra work paying off

Lions takeaways: What’s the NFL Draft plan now at No. 2? Plus, safety questions and the QB picture (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
March 21, 2022
Staff – NFL.com
March 20, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 20, 2022
Albert Breer – MMQB
March 20, 2022
Greg Beacham – Associated Press
March 19, 2022
Staff – NFL.com
March 19, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 19, 2022
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
March 18, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 18, 2022
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
March 18, 2022
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
March 18, 2022
Kyle Meinke – MLive
March 18, 2022
Charles Harris made returning to Detroit Lions and their staff a priority despite outside suitors (subscription required)
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 18, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 18, 2022
What’s being said nationally after NFL’s busy, trade-filled first week of free agency (subscription required)
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 18, 2022
AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom podcast: Welcome to DJ Chark week in Detroit; recapping free agency with a Jaguars beat writer
Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive
March 18, 2022
Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com
March 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland Browns, who are set to give him $230M guaranteed, sources say
Jake Trotter and Sarah Bishop – ESPN.com
March 18, 2022
Jeff Legwold – ESPN.com
March 18, 2022
Five key questions facing the Lions following the first wave of free agency (subscription required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
March 18, 2022
How the Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson with the Texans came about (subscription required)
Jeff Howe – The Athletic
March 18, 2022
Larry Lage – Associated Press
March 18, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 18, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 18, 2022
Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated
March 18, 2022