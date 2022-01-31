The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: For Kayvon Thibodeaux, potential reunion with Lions' Penei Sewell a 'chance at greatness'

Jan 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM

Senior Bowl 2022: One prospect to watch at every position for Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2022

Conflicted feelings and confetti: Matthew Stafford leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LVI (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2022

Niyo: Stafford holds up his end of deal, delivers Rams to Super Bowl (Subscription Required)

John Niyo – Detroit News

January 31, 2022

Matthew Stafford leads LA Rams to win over 49ers, trip to Super Bowl vs. Bengals

Kirkland Crawford and Mike Jones – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2022

For Kayvon Thibodeaux, potential reunion with Lions' Penei Sewell a 'chance at greatness' (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 30, 2022

Matthew Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl; Los Angeles Rams beat 49ers in NFC title game

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 30, 2022

Report: Packers increasingly confident Aaron Rodgers will return in 2022

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2022

4 potential 2022 free agents the Lions should watch during the NFC, AFC Championships

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 30, 2022

