THE DAILY DRIVE: For Hyder, it was worth the weight

For Hyder, it Was Worth the Weight Emily Kaplan – MMQB.com

November 18, 2016

Gus Bradley: Turnovers have played a big part in Jaguars' 2-7 start Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

November 18, 2016

Detroit Lions face diverse skill set in Jaguars rookie CB Jalen Ramsey Nate Atkins – Mlive.com

November 18, 2016

Understanding why Lions WR Jones has seen a dip in production Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 18, 2016

Lions hoping to extend Jacksonville's takeaway drought Noah Trister – Associated Press

November 18, 2016

Playoff talk gains traction, but Detroit Lions set sights on Jaguars Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

November 17, 2016

Abdullah or Bostic? Detroit Lions not looking ahead on IR decision Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 17, 2016

Lions' Levy proud of breaking 'dirtbag' Joe Paterno's leg Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 17, 2016

Detroit Lions coach expects Levy to return to Pro Bowl form Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

November 17, 2016

Door still open for possible return of Lions’ Abdullah Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 17, 2016

Lions’ Stafford on target for lower pick rate Rod Beard – The Detroit News

November 17, 2016

Lions still not sure what they have in Banks Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 17, 2016

Lions’ Levy: Breaking Paterno’s leg ‘proudest’ college moment The Detroit News

November 17, 2016

Lions' Levy practices again, remains uncertain for game Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

November 17, 2016

Banks feels like 'new corner' after escaping Bucs' coaching Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

November 17, 2016

Levy practices again, but don't expect to see him until at least Thanksgiving Kyle Meinke – Mlive.cm

November 17, 2016

Levy: Joe Paterno a 'dirtbag,' breaking his leg proudest moment Kyle Meinke – Mlive.cm

November 17, 2016

Lions' Boldin trying to help heal 'mistrust' between police, black community Kyle Meinke – Mlive.cm

November 17, 2016

First look: Jaguars allowing fourth-fewest passing yards per game Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

November 17, 2016

Matthew and Kelly Stafford looking to give Christmas gifts to a deserving family Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

November 17, 2016

Five reasons why Lions’ work on ball security is paying off Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 17, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: No timetable for Levy’s return Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 17, 2016

Lions Stafford thinking about Jaguars, not contract Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

November 17, 2016

Levy Talks CTE Symptoms, Says Breaking Joe Paterno’s Leg Was ‘Proudest Moment’ In College Evan Jankens – CBS Sports Detroit

November 17, 2016

Proudest college moment for Levy: Breaking 'dirtbag' Joe Paterno's leg Ryan Wilson – CBSSports.com

November 17, 2016

Week 11 Opponent Clips - Jaguars

Myles Jack was able to finally cut loose and run, and it felt great Mike DiRocco – ESPN

November 18, 2016

Day that was: Smith status 'day-to-day' John Oehser – Jaguars.com

November 17, 2016

Eye on the opponent: Detroit Lions John Oehser – Jaguars.com

November 17, 2016

View from the O-Zone: Ya gotta do it John Oehser – Jaguars.com

November 17, 2016

Recent success on third down a sign of progress for Jaguars Phillip Heilman – Jacksonville Sun Times

November 17, 2016

Jaguars Four Downs: Pass protection needs to be tightened up Ryan O'Halloran – Jacksonville Sun Times

November 17, 2016

On-scene officer disciplined in crash involving Jaguars Robinson; 2nd DUI officer exonerated Joe Daraskevich – Jacksonville Sun Times

November 17, 2016

Jacksonville officer disciplined for misleading report in Denard Robinson's one-car accident Mike DiRocco – ESPN

November 17, 2016

Jaguars DT Sen'Derrick Marks was right: He should have played more Mike DiRocco – ESPN

November 17, 2016

Jaguars defense on verge of historic turnover drought Mike DiRocco – ESPN

November 17, 2016