The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II checks a lot of boxes for the Detroit Lions

Apr 25, 2022 at 09:46 AM

NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions have plenty of options in loaded WR class (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 25, 2022

As money soars, NFL teams grapple with how early to take WRs in NFL draft (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 25, 2022

Super 6: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux among most likely Detroit Lions picks at No. 2 (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 25, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit faces QB question, but there are no elite options here (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 25, 2022

Lions NFL Draft Big Board: 40 prospects to consider, including 2 quarterbacks (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 25, 2022

NFL draft 2022: It wouldn’t be surprising to see Detroit Lions add cornerback, safety help

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 25, 2022

Mitch Albom: Matthew Stafford will always be at home in Detroit, even after whirlwind year (subscription required)

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

April 24, 2022

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II checks a lot of boxes for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 24, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Interior offensive line

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 24, 2022

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Detroit Lions take at 66?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 24, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Offensive tackle

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 24, 2022

