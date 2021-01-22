THE DAILY DRIVE: Five takeaways from new Lions head coach Dan Campbell's opening presser

Will 'odd process' lead to 'outstanding result' for Detroit Lions? That's the hope (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 22, 2021
Detroit Lions had to hire Dan Campbell. Or he might have bit Sheila Ford Hamp's kneecaps (subscription required)
Jeff Siedel – Detroit Free Press
January 22, 2021
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
January 22, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Niyo: Dan Campbell cranks up the volume on Lions’ rebuild (subscription required)
John Niyo – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 21, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Lions’ Dan Campell at fiery opening presser: When you punch us, we’re going to smile at you and bite off a kneecap
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 21, 2021
Dan Campbell references kneecap biting, 'The Big Lebowski' in entertaining introduction as Detroit Lions coach
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
January 21, 2021
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
January 21, 2021
Dan Campbell’s Lions introduction was intense. Now, will his vision translate? (subscription required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
January 21, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
January 21, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
January 21, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
January 21, 2021
Larry Lage – AP
January 21, 2021
Mike Freeman – USA Today
January 21, 2021
Kevin Patra – NFL.com
January 21, 2021