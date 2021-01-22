daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Five takeaways from new Lions head coach Dan Campbell's opening presser

Jan 22, 2021 at 09:56 AM

Will 'odd process' lead to 'outstanding result' for Detroit Lions? That's the hope (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 22, 2021

Detroit Lions had to hire Dan Campbell. Or he might have bit Sheila Ford Hamp's kneecaps (subscription required)

Jeff Siedel – Detroit Free Press

January 22, 2021

Five takeaways from new Lions head coach Dan Campbell's opening presser

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 22, 2021

Darrell Bevell likely headed to Jags; Sheila Hamp wants to repair rift with Calvin Johnson

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell have one big hire left to make: Offensive coordinator

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: News conference has everyone ready to run through a wall

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had the most epic introductory news conference ever

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell apologizes for anti-gay remark from his college days

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

If Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are 'servants,' who is giving orders?

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

Niyo: Dan Campbell cranks up the volume on Lions’ rebuild (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

New head coach Dan Campbell vows Lions will 'kick you in the teeth'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

Recap: What new Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his introductory press conference

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell: Too early to talk Matthew Stafford's future, but QB is a 'stud'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell credits Saints' Sean Payton for rise

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

Lions owner hopeful about repairing relationship with Calvin Johnson

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 21, 2021

Ex-Lions GM Martin Mayhew reportedly will become Washington’s next general manager

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions to likely lose interim coach Darrell Bevell for OC job in Jacksonville

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Our 10 favorite moments from the pretty great Dan Campbell press conference

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

The Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell partnership is new, unique and off to a fast start

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Aaron Glenn reportedly chooses Lions defensive coordinator job over Bears, Jaguars

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Lions’ Dan Campell at fiery opening presser: When you punch us, we’re going to smile at you and bite off a kneecap

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Lions’ Brad Holmes proud to be among small group of Black GMs, hopes to inspire

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell references kneecap biting, 'The Big Lebowski' in entertaining introduction as Detroit Lions coach

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 21, 2021

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp hopes to 'repair' franchise's relationship with Calvin Johnson

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell’s Lions introduction was intense. Now, will his vision translate? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 21, 2021

Lions interview Ike Hilliard for OC as Campbell vows to 'find the right staff'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 21, 2021

Campbell: Stafford a 'stud.' But you don't need stud QB to win.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell is already 'recruiting free agents' to Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 21, 2021

Lions introduce emotionally charged coach Dan Campbell

Larry Lage – AP

January 21, 2021

Opinion: Detroit Lions new coach Dan Campbell, unlike Eric Bieniemy, has luxury of being a meathead

Mike Freeman – USA Today

January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell on type of team he wants to build in Detroit: 'We're gonna bite a kneecap off'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 21, 2021

