THE DAILY DRIVE: Five reasons final preseason game is important

With Kerley gone, Roberts looks like Detroit Lions' No. 5 WR Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 1, 2016

Inconsistent Rudock must make case to Detroit Lions he's a keeper Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

September 1, 2016

Lions' last preseason game far from trivial Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 1, 2016

QB Rudock gets last chance to win over Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 1, 2016

Predicting the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 31, 2016

Lions' coach Jim Caldwell on bumpy coaching ride: 'Enjoy the journey' Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 31, 2016

5 things to watch in the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 31, 2016

What Teddy Bridgewater injury means to Detroit Lions Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 31, 2016

Lions vs. Bills: Five things to watch Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 31, 2016

Calvin Johnson among favorites to win 'Dancing with the Stars,' according to Bovada.lv Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

August 31, 2016

Tate used to eat 4-5 scoops of ice cream before games Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

August 31, 2016

Lions installing new speakers at Ford Field (and wi-fi's coming too) Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

August 31, 2016

Lions TE Wick doesn't have time for rookie mistakes Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

August 31, 2016

'Rookie' Carter searching for improvement as Lions' roster cuts loom Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 31, 2016

Need Detroit Lions fantasy advice? This updated guide should help Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 31, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five reasons final preseason game is important Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

August 31, 2016

Detroit Lions — Tate, Quin remain optimistic despite 1-2 preseason record Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

August 31, 2016

Preseason Week 4 Opponent Clips - Bills

Five players to watch vs. Lions Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com

September 1, 2016

Five things to watch for in the Bills' preseason finale against Detroit Jay Skurski – Buffalo News

September 1, 2016

Ryan vows to put struggles behind John Wawrow – Democrat and Chronicle

September 1, 2016

Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan 'squarely on the hot seat,' ESPN's Adam Caplan says Ryan Talbot – Syracuse Media Group

September 1, 2016

Bills awarded claim for C Patrick Lewis Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com

August 31, 2016

Buffalo Bills & USA Football award equipment and uniform grants to local football programs Buffalobills.com

August 31, 2016

Bills add veteran LB Ramon Humber; K Gay released Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com

August 31, 2016

Scouting Report - Bills-Lions Chris Brown – Buffalobills.com

August 31, 2016

Bills' release of Jordan Gay means team won't keep a kickoff specialist; LB Ramon Humber is signed Jay Skurski – Buffalo News

August 31, 2016

Bills claim center Patrick Lewis from Seattle, release guard Jamison Lalk Jay Skurski – Buffalo News

August 31, 2016

Don't tell Rex Ryan Thursday's preseason finale is meaningless Jay Skurski – Buffalo News

August 31, 2016

Six recently cut players the Bills could consider Jay Skurski – Buffalo News

August 31, 2016

Bills add another linebacker, Humber; cut kicker Jordan Gay Olean Times Herald

August 31, 2016

Buffalo Bills awarded claim for OL Patrick Lewis, release Jamison Lalk Ryan Talbot – Syracuse Media Group

August 31, 2016