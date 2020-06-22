THE DAILY DRIVE: Five NFL Coaches Share What They Learned From the Virtual Offseason Program

What we learned about Julian Okwara by rewatching his 2019 college tape (subscription required)
Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
June 19, 2020
Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com
June 19, 2020
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
June 18, 2020
John Niyo – The Detroit News
June 18, 2020
John Niyo – The Detroit News
June 18, 2020
John Niyo – The Detroit News
June 18, 2020
Ben Raven – MLive.com
June 18, 2020
Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket
June 18, 2020
Albert Breer – The MMQB
June 22, 2020
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
June 21, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
June 21, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
June 20, 2020
Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com
June 20, 2020
Ben Raven – MLive.com
June 19, 2020
From the GM’s Eye: Every team’s obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020 (subscription required)
Michael Lombardi – The Athletic
June 19, 2020