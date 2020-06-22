daily-drive-test

Monday, Jun 22, 2020 09:47 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Five NFL Coaches Share What They Learned From the Virtual Offseason Program

What we learned about Julian Okwara by rewatching his 2019 college tape (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

June 19, 2020

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com

June 19, 2020

Darrell Bevell likes Detroit Lions' new offensive linemen who 'like to hurt the opponent'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

June 18, 2020

Lions think rookie D’Andre Swift 'can handle as much as you want to give him'

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 18, 2020

'Driven' rookie Jeff Okudah shows Lions he's ready for some football

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 18, 2020

If 'opportunity' knocks for Colin Kaepernick, don't bet on Lions

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 18, 2020

Lions’ Jamal Agnew working with WRs as team looks to get ball in playmaker’s hands

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 18, 2020

Pat Caputo: Sorry, But Matthew Stafford Not NFC North's Best QB

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

June 18, 2020

Five NFL Coaches Share What They Learned From the Virtual Offseason Program

Albert Breer – The MMQB

June 22, 2020

New Detroit Lions DB Duron Harmon loves football, but loves being a father even more

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

June 21, 2020

Will virus affect big paydays for Lions' Kenny Golladay, Taylor Decker?

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 21, 2020

Like father, like son: Lions scout Patrick Mularkey puts family before football

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 20, 2020

NFLPA recommends that players stop private group workouts

Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com

June 20, 2020

Lions’ Darrell Bevell hopeful new-look, mean OL can take rushing attack to next level

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 19, 2020

From the GM’s Eye: Every team’s obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020 (subscription required)

Michael Lombardi – The Athletic

June 19, 2020

Advertising