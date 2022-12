THE DAILY DRIVE: Five improvements the defense needs to make against the Titans

Detroit Lions' D not up to par vs. Colts; what about vs. Titans? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 16, 2016

Lions' next foe: Titans want more pressure, sacks, turnovers this week Terry McCormick – Associated Press

September 16, 2016

Michigan State's Jack Conklin part of youth movement under Titans' new regime Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 16, 2016

Lions preparing for some 'funky' formations from Tennessee Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 16, 2016

Lions roll into Motor City against Titans still on a roll Larry Lage – Associated Press

September 16, 2016

7 new extras at Ford Field this season Frank Witsil – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Not into tailgating? Here's where to eat near Ford Field Susan Selasky – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Zip line, cheerleaders add zing to Lions' home opener on Sunday Frank Witsil – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Lions notes: Cooter says Decker had 'quality' debut at LT Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Rudock says he did not expect the Detroit Lions to cut him Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Detroit Lions DC 'planning on' Levy playing vs. Titans Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 15, 2016

Lions' Austin 'planning on having' Levy for home opener Rod Beard – The Detroit News

September 15, 2016

Improved vision, run reads boost Riddick's game Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 15, 2016

Lions 'D' wary of Titans 'triple-threat' QB Mariota Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 15, 2016

There's only one NFL franchise worth less than the Detroit Lions, says Forbes Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Jim Bob Cooter: Riddick's rise is all about the eyes Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Lions' Decker solid in NFL debut but still lots of room for improvement Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Wick, Levy, Barnes miss Lions practice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Lions Super Bowl odds improve to 50-1; Stafford 50-1 to be NFL MVP Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Levy expected to play against Titans despite quad injury Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Detroit Lions, Uber to set up pickup and drop-off stations for 2016 NFL season Benjamin Raven – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

You might have missed it, but Lions rookie Wick had a nice debut against Colts Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

First look: Will Titans running game kick in vs. Lions? Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 15, 2016

Levy misses another practice; Lions not concerned Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 15, 2016

Riddick 'killing that stereotype' he's not a strong runner for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 15, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five improvements the defense needs to make against the Titans Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 15, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Levy misses second day of practice Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 15, 2016

Lions Rushing Attack Prepared For Stiff Challenge Against Titans Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

September 15, 2016

Week 2 Opponent Clips - Titans

Former Teammates Recall Dick LeBeau's Playing Career with Lions Jim Wyatt – Titansonline.com

September 16, 2016

Titans defense preparing for 'different challenge' with Stafford Paul Kuharsky – ESPN

September 16, 2016

Titans want more pressure, sacks, turnovers vs. Lions Terry McCormick – Associated Press

September 15, 2016