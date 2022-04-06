The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay gets Detroit Lions a disruptor, quarterback and safety in 2-round mock draft

Apr 06, 2022 at 09:46 AM

How Detroit Lions figure into competitive QB market in 2023 NFL draft (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 6, 2022

Redrafting the Detroit Lions’ 2021 class: Penei Sewell remains too good a fit to pass at Pick 7

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

April 6, 2022

Detroit Lions snag QB in round 1 in ESPN's latest mock draft; Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

April 5, 2022

Still shopping: Five lingering free agents who could help the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 5, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly hosting Georgia DL Travon Walker on pre-draft visit (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

April 5, 2022

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

April 5, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions mock draft: Todd McShay joins the Travon Walker hype train

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

April 5, 2022

Notes: Lions’ excellent history of drafting offensive linemen could finally pay off in 2022

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

April 5, 2022

