The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay explains why Lions should go T.J. Hockenson over DE at No. 8

Apr 10, 2019 at 09:00 AM

ESPN's Todd McShay explains why Lions should go T.J. Hockenson over DE at No. 8

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 9, 2019

C.J. Anderson has a chance to be what LeGarrette Blount was not

Nate Atkins – MLive.com

April 9, 2019

Detroit Lions add competition to back up Matthew Stafford, sign Tom Savage

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 9, 2019

Todd McShay: T.J. Hockenson may be too good for Detroit Lions to pass up

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 9, 2019

Detroit Lions open preseason vs. Patriots; 2 sets of joint practices expected

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 9, 2019

Comparing contracts of Detroit Lions' backup RBs: Who's in line to be No. 2?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 9, 2019

Detroit Lions add QB depth, sign Tom Savage

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 9, 2019

Lions' preseason opponents unveiled; open at home vs. Patriots

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 9, 2019

Detroit Lions sign veteran backup QB Tom Savage

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 9, 2019

Lions to open preseason by hosting champion Patriots (and probably joint practices too)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 9, 2019

NFL draft: Todd McShay thinks the Lions' best-case scenario is landing Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 9, 2019

Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft prospect: Florida State EDGE Brian Burns

Nate Atkins – MLive.com

April 9, 2019

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Ford Field can be 'every bit of' the SuperDome – 'and then some'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: They call him 'Netflix,' now Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds chasing Hollywood ending

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Latest on injured Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson expected to be ready by Week 1 despite injury

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Godwin Igwebuike after position switch: God told me I'd be a RB

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Seven Lions to watch in their second preseason game vs. Steelers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LS Scott Daly has big shoes to fill replacing Don Muhlbach: 'I know I can do this'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Levi Onwuzurike 'back to normal' after injury, ready for preseason debut

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Tom Kennedy looking to make most of increased looks in third camp with team

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: Top 5 PFF-graded players on offense, defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: 7 players to watch in preseason opener

Advertising