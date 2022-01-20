The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. mocks quarterback to Lions with team's second first-round pick

Jan 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM

What NFL playoffs revealed about Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Detroit Lions' future (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2022

Detroit Lions awards: We hand out our MVPs, rookies of the year and more (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 20, 2022

NFL draft experts differ on predictions for Detroit Lions 2 first-round picks

Tyler J. Davis – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2022

Lions mailbag, Part 2: Is the Holmes-Campbell regime on track to deliver Detroit?

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2022

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. mocks quarterback to Lions with team's second first-round pick

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 19, 2022

Detroit Lions 2021 review: Jared Goff heats up ahead of some big decisions at QB position

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 19, 2022

T.J. Hockenson expects to be 100% for Lions' offseason program, more workouts with George Kittle

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 19, 2022

Lions take Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, North Carolina QB Sam Howell in Mel Kiper's first mock draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 19, 2022

Lions take a 'no-brainer' and future QB in Kiper's first mock

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 19, 2022

Detroit Lions players rave about coaching staff's playing experience

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 19, 2022

2022 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions get 3 impact players in Dane Brugler's 2-round mock

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 19, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions mock draft: Mel Kiper finds EDGE, QB help

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 19, 2022

