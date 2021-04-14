THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Mel Kiper has Lions staying put at Pick 7 for WR Ja'Marr Chase in 2-round mock draft

How Detroit Lions could take advantage of Aaron Rodgers' situation with Green Bay Packers (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 14, 2021
Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could fill long-term need at linebacker in Round 2 (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 13, 2021
Lions president Rod Wood joins other sports executives in objecting to voting restrictions in Michigan
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
April 13, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
April 13, 2021
Kevin Seifert – ESPN
April 13, 2021
Jeff Legwold – ESPN
April 13, 2021
Staff – 97.1 The Ticket
April 13, 2021
Nick Shook – NFL.com
April 13, 2021
Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns
Staff – NFL.com
April 13, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
April 13, 2021
Staff – WGRZ
April 13, 2021