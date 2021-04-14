The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Mel Kiper has Lions staying put at Pick 7 for WR Ja'Marr Chase in 2-round mock draft

Apr 14, 2021 at 11:21 AM

How Detroit Lions could take advantage of Aaron Rodgers' situation with Green Bay Packers (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 14, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could fill long-term need at linebacker in Round 2 (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 13, 2021

Lions president Rod Wood joins other sports executives in objecting to voting restrictions in Michigan

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 13, 2021

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Lions staying put at Pick 7 for WR Ja’Marr Chase in 2-round mock draft

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 13, 2021

NFL memo says it expects all teams' ops staffs to get vaccine unless 'bona fide' reason not to

Kevin Seifert – ESPN

April 13, 2021

Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks players say they won't report to voluntary offseason workouts

Jeff Legwold – ESPN

April 13, 2021

Stafford a frontrunner for MVP; Goff a dark horse

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

April 13, 2021

NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination without 'bona fide' reason barred from restricted areas

Nick Shook – NFL.com

April 13, 2021

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Staff – NFL.com

April 13, 2021

Mel Kiper’s latest 2-round mock has the Lions getting value in 1st and reaching in the 2nd

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 13, 2021

Erie County plan: No vaccine = no entry for Buffalo Bills, Sabres games

Staff – WGRZ

April 13, 2021

