The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Draft experts weigh in: Who should the Detroit Lions select with the No. 2 pick?

Mar 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM

NFL free agency preview: Detroit Lions in good shape at running back (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 11, 2022

NFL mock draft 2.0: What do Detroit Lions do if Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 11, 2022

Draft experts weigh in: Who should the Detroit Lions select with the No. 2 pick?

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

March 11, 2022

Detroit Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, the last Patriot Way signing

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 10, 2022

Lions inform linebacker Trey Flowers of pending release

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 10, 2022

Trey Flowers reportedly will be released by Detroit Lions, clearing at least $10.3 million in cap space (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 10, 2022

Detroit Lions free agency preview: The future at quarterback remains unclear

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 10, 2022

Ben Raven’s 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Detroit Lions get elite edge defender, playmaking receiver

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 10, 2022

Source: Detroit Lions tell outside linebacker Trey Flowers he will be released next week

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

March 10, 2022

Lions player-by-player roster review: Who’s here to stay? Which key decisions need to be made? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 10, 2022

Lions will reportedly release $90 million man Trey Flowers

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

March 10, 2022

Lions looking for help at WR, DB and LB in NFL free agency

Staff – Associated Press

March 10, 2022

AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks

Joe Reedy – Associated Press

March 10, 2022

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

March 10, 2022

Detroit Lions earn over $8 million in cap adjustments, now have $36 million in salary cap space

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 10, 2022

Detroit Lions re-sign C Ryan McCollum, EDGE Rashod Berry

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 10, 2022

Report: Detroit Lions to release EDGE Trey Flowers

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 10, 2022

Jeff Okudah appears to be changing jersey number again

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 10, 2022

From the nightclub to Ford Field: DJ Ray injects life into Detroit Lions home games

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

March 10, 2022

