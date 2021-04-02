The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions in early stages of considering uniform change for 2022

Apr 02, 2021 at 10:51 AM

Let’s hope The New Detroit Lions' front-office approach is better than the Same Old Lions (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press  

April 2, 2021

Detroit Lions get more help for secondary, sign nickel cornerback Corn Elder

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 1, 2021

Lions mailbag, Part I: Gators TE Kyle Pitts most divisive draft prospect

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 1, 2021

Lions mailbag, Part 2: Lions following Dolphins' blue print for quick turnaround

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 1, 2021

Lions potentially land starting nickel corner, signing Corn Elder

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 1, 2021

Free-agent CB Corn Elder signing with Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 1, 2021

It sounds like the Detroit Lions love this new era of collaboration in the front office

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 1, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly hosting 2 defensive backs for visits this week

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 1, 2021

Detroit Lions in early stages of considering uniform change for 2022

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 1, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions signing CB Corn Elder

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit  

April 1, 2021

