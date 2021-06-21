The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and the piece of fatherly advice he never will forget

Jun 21, 2021 at 09:07 AM

2020 Detroit Lions rookie snap count review: D’Andre Swift

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

June 20, 2021

MMQB: Sean McVay on Turnover, Expectations and Fighting Burnout

Albert Breer – MMQB

June 20, 2021

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and the piece of fatherly advice he never will forget (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 20, 2021

Detroit Lions sign WR Chad Hansen, leave roster spot open for RB Todd Gurley

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 18, 2021

A question for every Detroit Lions' position group ahead of training camp (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 18, 2021

Lions sign receiver Chad Hansen, cut Jonathan Adams

Staff – The Detroit News

June 18, 2021

Detroit Lions sign WR Chad Hansen, who played with Jared Goff at Cal

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 18, 2021

Calvin Johnson says he would have played for any other team before retiring, but Lions wouldn’t let him go

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 18, 2021

Detroit Lions sign WR Chad Hansen, waive UDFA WR Jonathan Adams

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

June 18, 2021

Matthew Stafford’s trade request was a blessing in disguise

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 18, 2021

Lions GM Brad Holmes sees Jared Goff taking his leadership to a new level in Detroit

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 18, 2021

