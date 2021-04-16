The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions could have opportunity to select 'special' pass-catcher in 2021 NFL draft

Apr 16, 2021 at 08:56 AM

Why Detroit Lions could buck recent history and go for a WR at No. 7 in NFL draft (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 15, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit on prowl for pass-rush boost at defensive tackle (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 15, 2021

Alex Karras among deceased new members of Hall of Fame to be honored in May

Staff – The Detroit News

April 15, 2021

Detroit Lions could have opportunity to select ‘special’ pass-catcher in 2021 NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 15, 2021

Lions trade with Cowboys in Stoney's mock draft 2.0

Mike Stone – 97.1 The Ticket

April 15, 2021

NFL announces tri-exclusive official sports betting partners

Staff – NFL.com

April 15, 2021

NFL free agency: Atlanta Falcons sign former Lions safety Duron Harmon

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 15, 2021

Ja’Marr Chase can be a big star with the Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

April 15, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 20 pro day standouts, including Trey Lance, Rashawn Slater

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Mel Kiper has Lions staying put at Pick 7 for WR Ja'Marr Chase in 2-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2021 draft preview: Can't rule out taking a quarterback in first round

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: What happens if QB Justin Fields is still available at Pick 7?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions bolster depth at safety, sign free agent Dean Marlowe

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dave Birkett's mock draft 3.0: Analyzing 3 potential trade down options for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: The Lions' No. 7 NFL Draft pick, its trade value and potential partners for a deal

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions add vet Quinton Dunbar to young secondary

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Mock Draft roundup: One WR is starting to separate from the pack

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions in early stages of considering uniform change for 2022

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Florida's Kyle Pitts, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase make case for Detroit Lions to consider at No. 7

Advertising