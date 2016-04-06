THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions could have an open race at punt returner

Detroit Lions have 'very competitive situation' at safety Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 5, 2016
Details on new Detroit Lions DE Gilberry's contract Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 5, 2016
Ron Jaworski: Don't sleep on Michigan State's Connor Cook Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 5, 2016
Al Golden's role will be working with Lions TEs Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 5, 2016
Taylor poised to bookend with Ansah on D-line Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 5, 2016
Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: Oklahoma State DE Emmanuel Ogbah Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 5, 2016
Detroit Lions could have an open race at punt returner Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 5, 2016
Detroit Lions might not be done at defensive end yet Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 5, 2016
NFL Rumor Central: Lions have 'very competitive situation' at safety Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 5, 2016
ESPN draft analysts find sleeper picks; 4 might fit with Detroit Lions Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 5, 2016
Detroit Lions sign running back Ridley; add 2 more veterans Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 5, 2016