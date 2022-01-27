The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' 2021 rookie class ranked 6th in NFL, per ESPN

Jan 27, 2022 at 09:57 AM

Why drafting a QB isn't part of definitive 5-step plan to save the Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 27, 2022

Matthew Stafford: 'Haven't thought too much about' why Detroit Lions never won in playoffs (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 26, 2022

Green: Thrilling finishes in NFL playoffs give COVID-weary Americans something to cheer (Subscription Required)

Jerry Green – Detroit News

January 26, 2022

Detroit Lions 2021 review: Offensive line trending toward becoming one of league's best

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 26, 2022

Studying the Lions' Senior Bowl QBs: Sam Howell, Malik Willis and Bailey Zappe (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 26, 2022

Notes: Detroit Lions' 2021 rookie class ranked 6th in NFL, per ESPN

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 26, 2022

