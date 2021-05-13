The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell will make Detroit Lions debut as head coach vs. San Francisco 49ers

May 13, 2021 at 09:11 AM

Whoever made the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule must hate the Motor City. Here’s why (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions' 2021 predictions: Will Lions top six wins in 17-game season? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule: A tough opener, one primetime game and lots of playoff teams

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell out for rookie minicamp with positive COVID-19 test

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2021

Dan Campbell will make Detroit Lions debut as head coach vs. San Francisco 49ers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2021

Wojo: Lions a mystery, but after inspecting the schedule, here's their record (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

May 12, 2021

Lions' 2021 schedule unveiled: Detroit faces Matthew Stafford in Week 7

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 12, 2021

Lions' first-round pick Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 12, 2021

Lions' leadership gives insight on draft picks to select season-ticket holders (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 12, 2021

Way-too-early Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for 2021 NFL season

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

10 thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ 2021 schedule (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

2021 NFL schedule: Detroit Lions back on Monday Night Football, close season against Packers at home

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

Lions’ Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19, expected to miss rookie minicamp

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

Kerryon Johnson on split with Lions: ‘It was a little weird’

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

2021 NFL schedule release report tracker: Detroit Lions to again play Bears on Thanksgiving, avoid trip overseas

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions to open 2021 season by hosting San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions 2021 schedule: Jared Goff era officially underway in Motown

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

May 12, 2021

Detroit Lions 2021 schedule: Goff vs. Stafford, predictions and how to survive the 17-game slate (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 12, 2021

Penei Sewell reveals he has COVID-19 on day he was set to arrive in Detroit

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

May 12, 2021

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell to miss rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

May 12, 2021

Matthew Stafford shares feelings on facing Detroit Lions for first time

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 12, 2021

Lions vs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams is most important game in 21′ season

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

May 12, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL stat projections: Models predict D'Andre Swift to have best season for Lions RB since 2013

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Film study with the Lions' coordinators: Alex Anzalone's appeal and what coaches want from linebackers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: MMQB: Inside the Lions' offseason overhaul plan and authentic draft room reaction

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is building chemistry with teammates as NFL plans for OTAs

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Head coach Dan Campbell breaks down Lions' NFL Draft class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' 2021 draft class makes PFF's top 5

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: There's a lot to like about Lions GM Brad Holmes' first NFL draft performance

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions had a consensus top-10 class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell says Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons all 'worthy' of 7th overall pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL draft: Mocking 5 draft trades that could work for the Detroit Lions

Advertising