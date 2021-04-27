The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell says Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons all 'worthy' of 7th overall pick

Apr 27, 2021 at 12:14 PM

Miami DE Jaelan Phillips offers intrigue, potential as NFL draft's boom or bust prospect

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

Detroit Lions may need help from a higher power to help them crush 2021 NFL draft (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

What we’re hearing about the Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic  

April 27, 2021

NFL draft: Detroit Lions looking for DL upgrades; Michigan's Kwity Paye is top edge rusher

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2021

Wojo: Who are the Lions' best and worst NFL Draft picks since 2001? (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

April 26, 2021

A look at potential trade-down options for the Lions in the NFL Draft (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 26, 2021

The up-and-down history of the Detroit Lions using first-round picks on receivers and tight ends (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 26, 2021

The Nine: Micah Parsons could boost Detroit’s dreadful defense, but is the price right at Pick 7?

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 26, 2021

2021 NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions still need immediate help in secondary

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 26, 2021

Adam Schefter: 85-95% chance Justin Fields is available by Pick 6 or 7

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 26, 2021

NFL Draft rumor: Trade-hungry Detroit Lions have fielded ‘a lot of phone calls’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 26, 2021

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 26, 2021

Several mock drafts have Lions taking Surtain

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

April 26, 2021

