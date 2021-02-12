daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions new head coach Dan Campbell proves to be the draw Saints GM predicted

Feb 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Staffords pledge $1 million to build education center in Detroit for kids, teens, adults

Sloan Terranella – Detroit Free Press

February 11, 2021

Anthony Lynn won 7 games with a rookie QB in 2020 and got fired: 'That's not my call'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 11, 2021

Aaron Glenn praises Trey Flowers' versatility, but his Detroit Lions future is murky

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 11, 2021

Detroit Lions sign former Saints tight end Alize Mack to futures deal

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 11, 2021

Stafford family donates $1 million to open education center

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 11, 2021

Lions new head coach Dan Campbell proves to be the draw Saints GM predicted

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 11, 2021

Aaron Glenn's memories of Barry Sanders going for 2,000 yards not as fond as yours

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 11, 2021 

Matthew, Kelly Stafford pledge $1 million to build education center in Detroit

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 11, 2021

NFL mock draft roundup: Detroit’s options all over the board after Matthew Stafford trade

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 11, 2021 

Detroit Lions sign TE Alize Mack, who once was the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 11, 2021

Matthew Stafford says trade request from Detroit Lions was 'hardest conversation I've ever had,' surprised he landed with Los Angeles Rams

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

February 11, 2021

Who’ll be Detroit’s sports savior? Best athlete, top GM, first to playoff glory (subscription required)

Staff – The Athletic

February 11, 2021

Lions mock draft: What a trade down, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, do for Detroit (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

February 11, 2021

Burke: What’s changed about the Lions’ vibe? So far, everything that matters (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

February 11, 2021

Pat Caputo: Micah Parsons would make sense for Lions, but only if…

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

February 11, 2021

T.J. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl. Anthony Lynn says he can be better

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 11, 2021 

Lions believe RB D'Andre Swift can be a 25-touch-per-game player

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

February 11, 2021 

Kelly and Matthew Stafford have pledged a $1 Million gift to build a new education center with Say Detroit!

Joey Radio – Woodward Sports

February 11, 2021

