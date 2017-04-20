THE DAILY DRIVE: Cornerback depth in draft gives Lions lots of options

 Skip to main content
Apr 20, 2017 at 03:10 AM

Where does Jim Caldwell rank among NFL coaches? One writer says 21st Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 20, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 draft preview: QB is lowest priority, but don't count it out Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 20, 2017

Derek Barnett, Taco Charlton would be edge-rush upgrades for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 20, 2017

Paying Stafford top money could cripple Detroit Lions Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2017

Detroit Lions-Indianapolis Colts to host joint practices in camp Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2017

Speedy San Diego cornerback Jamal Agnew visits Detroit Lions Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2017

Tate: Lions WR reminds me of me Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2017

Cornerback depth in draft gives Lions lots of options Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 19, 2017

Billingsley catches Lions’ eye, could land bigger role Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 19, 2017

Lions to hold joint practices with Indianapolis Colts Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 19, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 NFL Draft prospect: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 19, 2017

Cris Collinsworth sends Missouri DE Charles Harris to Lions in PFF mock Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 19, 2017

Lions traveling to Indianapolis for joint practices with Colts Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 19, 2017

Billingsley drawing rave reviews from Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 19, 2017

Joe Mixon part of the Lions' 'Grade A' draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 19, 2017

Lions, Colts to have joint practices in Indianapolis Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 19, 2017

Mel Kiper picks Joe Mixon at No. 53 for Lions in his 'Grade A' mock draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 19, 2017

Five things to know about Lions WR Billingsley who Tate calls 'White Thunder' Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 19, 2017

In Mel Kiper’s ‘Grade: A’ Mock, Lions Select Joe Mixon Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
April 19, 2017

Stafford: “It’s On Us” To Make Free Agent Acquisitions Count Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
April 19, 2017

Lions To Participate In Joint Training Camp Practices With Colts CBS Sports Detroit
April 19, 2017

VIDEO: Nike’s Steve McClard shares the Lions’ new uniforms on ‘Good Morning Football’ NFL.com
April 18, 2017

