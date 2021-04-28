The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

Apr 28, 2021 at 09:43 AM

Why Brad Holmes' chance to forge new Detroit Lions era truly begins with 2021 NFL draft (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2021

Lions NFL Draft Big Board: Penei Sewell, Ja’Marr Chase and other options for Rounds 1 and 2 (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 28, 2021

Taylor Decker wants Detroit Lions to 'take all the linemen' in 2021 NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

Why Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker says he won't get a COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

Detroit Lions’ Trey Flowers calls Derek Chauvin verdict ‘bittersweet.’ Here's why

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions need LB help, but how early is too early to take one?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2021

Niyo: Lions would be tempting fate by drafting receiver early (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

What do Rams, Saints drafts tell us about Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell's first go with Lions? (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

Opportunity to play for father's former team a 'no-brainer' for Breshad Perriman

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

Taylor Decker says he would welcome Lions drafting offensive line help

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

Lions players taking different approach to COVID-19 vaccine

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 27, 2021

New Lions WR Breshad Perriman says it means ‘everything’ to bring big plays where father Brett did

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

Detroit Lions players split on whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

The Nine: Could LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase fall to the Lions in NFL draft?

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

Kyle Meinke’s final 2021 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions invest in their future with Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

2021 NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions remain in serious need of some linebackers

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

NFL draft: History of Detroit Lions picking inside top 10 is quite the trip

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 27, 2021

Decker endorses Lions drafting OL seventh overall: "Take all the linemen in the draft"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 27, 2021

Could draft break in Lions' favor? 'There's a very good chance'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 27, 2021

Taylor Decker is appreciative after Lions listened to his plea to retain Hank Fraley

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2021

Taylor Decker on drafting an offensive lineman: ‘Let’s do it’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 27, 2021

Should the Lions trade out of the 7th pick?

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

April 27, 2021

