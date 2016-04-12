The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Carl Nassib going from walk-on to potential NFL player, could fit Lions

Apr 12, 2016 at 02:50 AM

Ridley scouting report: One-cut RB shows good vision, lacks big-play potential Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 12, 2016

Virginia Tech CB Kendall Fuller to visit Detroit Lions this week Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 11, 2016

Ex-Lion Sims: I could have helped ’15 OL Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 11, 2016

Lions hopeful Carter improves, but aren't expecting miracles either Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 11, 2016

Lions hosting Virginia Tech CB Kendall Fuller on draft visit, per report Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 11, 2016

Carl Nassib going from walk-on to potential NFL player, could fit Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 11, 2016

Report: Alabama DL Jarran Reed to visit Lions on Tuesday Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 11, 2016

Detroit Lions — Shaq Lawson visits and 4 other pre-draft thoughts Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 11, 2016

