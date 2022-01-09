The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell to Ford Hamp: "We're in the Arctic Ocean, but we're headed to the Caribbean"

Jan 09, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Captain Dan and four more reasons why this Detroit Lions rebuild will stick (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 9, 2022

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers predictions: Can the Lions pull off a Week 18 shocker?

Dave Birkett, Carlos Monarrez and Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 9, 2022

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Dave Birkett's scouting report, prediction (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 8, 2022

Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell from COVID list; Sewell questionable

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 8, 2022

Lions activate both offensive tackles off COVID list, but Sewell questionable vs. Packers

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 8, 2022

Five things to watch: Lions vs. Packers (Subscription Required)

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 8, 2022

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into season finale

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 8, 2022

Penei Sewell activated from COVID list, but questionable with illness/thumb; Taylor Decker cleared

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 8, 2022

Campbell to Ford Hamp: "We're in the Arctic Ocean, but we're headed to the Caribbean"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 8, 2022

5 things to watch in the Detroit Lions' season finale vs. Packers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 8, 2022

Tracy Walker wants to be part of Lions' foundation, but free agency out of his control

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 8, 2022

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 18 expert picks, score predictions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 8, 2022

Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, 2 elevated for Week 18

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 8, 2022

