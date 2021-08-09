The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Calvin Johnson thanks Lions fans for inspiration during Hall of Fame speech

Aug 09, 2021 at 01:43 PM

Calvin Johnson thanks Detroit Lions fans in Hall of Fame speech: 'You loved me and my family'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 8, 2021

Presenting Calvin Johnson for Hall of Fame 'an Everest experience' for Derrick Moore

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 8, 2021

Niyo: Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson's star couldn't be dimmed by Lions' on-field struggles (Subscription Required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

August 8, 2021

Former Lions great Calvin Johnson enshrined as first-ballot member of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 8, 2021

VIDEO: Calvin Johnson's full Hall of Fame speech

Staff – NFL.com

August 8, 2021

VIDEO: Derrick Moore presents Calvin Johnson | 2021 Hall of Fame Class

Staff – NFL.com

August 8, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp observations, Day 10: Ford Field scrimmage

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 8, 2021

Ranking the 2021 Detroit Lions roster: Players 30-21

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 8, 2021

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 8, 2021

Roger Goodell: Sheila Ford Hamp has 'really put her print' on the Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 8, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions to host nickel CB Nickell Robey-Coleman for visit Monday

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 8, 2021

Calvin Johnson delivered a 'Hall of Fame' speech during HOF induction

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

August 8, 2021

NFL Commish pops up at the Detroit Lions' practice, talks Lions' new culture

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

August 8, 2021

MMQB: The 49ers' QB Competition According to Shanahan, Garoppolo and Lance (Subscription Required)

Albert Breer – MMQB

August 8, 2021

