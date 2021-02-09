daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Calvin Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, joins rare group of first-ballot WRs

Feb 09, 2021 at 10:10 AM

Inside the Hall of Fame selection process: How I built Calvin Johnson's presentation (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 9, 2021

Longtime Detroit sports voice Ray Lane used a little white lie to kick off his career (subscription required)

Bill Dow – Detroit Free Press

February 9, 2021

Justin Rogers' 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0 (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 9, 2021

Detroit Lions tied for worst odds to win next season’s Super Bowl

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 8, 2021

Lions’ Jeff Okudah among top donors to GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically injured in Britt Reid car crash

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 8, 2021

Calvin Johnson was so surprised by his Hall of Fame 'knock' he nearly went to get his gun (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 8, 2021

Lions roster tiers: D’Andre Swift is staying. Who else is in, out, on bubble? (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

February 8, 2021

How the NFL Pulled Off a Pandemic Super Bowl, and How the Buccaneers Dominated It

Albert Breer – The MMQB

February 8, 2021

Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus meets 10-year-old Houston County boy with terminal cancer

Marvin James - WMAZ

February 8, 2021

Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions 'moving in the right direction' toward reconciliation

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 7, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly asked L.A. Rams for Aaron Donald in Stafford trade; they said no

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

February 7, 2021

Relive Calvin Johnson's 5 most epic games in his Hall of Fame Detroit Lions career (subscription required)

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

February 7, 2021

Jerry Green: Pandemic can't mask Super Bowl 55's authenticity (subscription required)

Jerry Green – The Detroit News

February 7, 2021

After calls with Lions owner, Calvin Johnson optimistic about mending relationship

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 7, 2021

Report: Lions initially asked for Aaron Donald in Matthew Stafford trade talks with Rams

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 7, 2021

Calvin Johnson talks Hall of Fame nod, potential reconciliation with Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 7, 2021

Calvin Johnson talks with Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp; new Hall of Famer says 'we're moving in the right direction'

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

February 7, 2021 

Sources: Carolina Panthers offered No. 8 pick, Teddy Bridgewater for Matthew Stafford

Adam Schefter – ESPN.com

February 7, 2021

The moment Lions WR Calvin Johnson learned he was elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

February 6, 2021

Calvin Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, joins rare group of first-ballot WRs

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 6, 2021

After watching Lions QB Matthew Stafford for 12 years, I never saw his desire for greatness (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

February 6, 2021

'Truly an honor': Lions great Calvin Johnson relishes Pro Football Hall of Fame nod

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 6, 2021

The top five moments in Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame career (subscription required)

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

February 6, 2021

Calvin Johnson makes Pro Football Hall of Fame on first try amid star-studded class

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 6, 2021

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson among 8 elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jeff Legwold – ESPN.com

February 6, 2021

Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame plays? The Lions receiver had plenty (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

February 6, 2021

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com

February 6, 2021

Calvin Johnson elected as first-ballot Hall of Famer

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

February 6, 2021

Matthew Stafford trade drops Detroit Lions' Super Bowl odds and jolts Los Angeles Rams'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

February 5, 2021

Super Bowl XL was 15 years ago at Ford Field. Here's what has changed in Detroit sports

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

February 5, 2021 

VIDEO: Jerry Green. Every. Single. Game. (subscription required)

Jerry Green – The Detroit News 

February 5, 2021

Ask Kyle: On what it was like covering Matthew Stafford, and potential cap casualties for Detroit

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 5, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: 5 tight ends who could make sense for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 5, 2021

Devin McCourty reacts to Matthew Stafford reportedly not wanting to come to Patriots

Ryan Hannable – 97.1 The Ticket

February 5, 2021

Herman Moore wants Lions to repay Calvin Johnson

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

February 5, 2021

