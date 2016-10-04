The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Caldwell confident in turnaround, urgency a key

Oct 04, 2016 at 03:22 AM

Sharp: Jim Caldwell should go; Brad Ausmus? It's a bit trickier Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press
October 4, 2016

Birkett: Jim Caldwell faces long odds as Detroit Lions coach Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 4, 2016

Niyo: Inconsistent Lions full of flaws John Niyo – The Detroit News
October 4, 2016

Lions running attack hobbled, sputtering James Hawkins – The Detroit News
October 4, 2016

Lions mailbag: Hard Knocks, Patriots coaches, a gorilla and the logo Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 4, 2016

After punt return for TD, Roberts wants to give Lions more as a receiver Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
October 4, 2016

Albom: Tigers, Spartans, Lions see 2016 dreams fade Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2016

Lions RB Washington dealing with sprained ankle, foot Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2016

Detroit Lions' Jim Caldwell won't address his job security Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2016

Sharp: Lions receiver Tate's struggles now at crisis point Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2016

Rogers: Quinn wanted Caldwell; now he has to deal with it Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2016

Lions' Caldwell: 'I can't control' buzz about job security Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2016

Snap observations: How blunder impacted Tate's workload Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 3, 2016

RB James joins Lions practice squad; could be Sunday call-up Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 3, 2016

Tate 'still an integral part' of Lions offense Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
October 3, 2016

Lions' Jim Caldwell already facing renewed questions about job security Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 3, 2016

Ebron cops to quitting on Riddick run: 'I blew our play up' Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 3, 2016

Snap counts: Tate plays fewest snaps of Lions career Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
October 3, 2016

Lions start worse and worse on offense each week during losing streak Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Tate is latest Lion benched by Jim Caldwell; Has it worked in past? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Lions coach Jim Caldwell: Results aren't good, plain and simple Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Jim Caldwell: Tate still a starter for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Jim Caldwell, Tate trending down for Lions after third straight loss Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Detroit Lions Jim Caldwell confident in turnaround, urgency a key Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 3, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Whitehead said have to move on after pass interference calls; players OK with Caldwell's calmness Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 3, 2016

Detroit Lions loss to Bears: A look at the numbers Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
October 3, 2016

Lions Voice Their Support For Caldwell: 'We Love Him As Head Coach' Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
October 3, 2016

Caldwell Addresses Job Security, Lions' Poor Start: 'Our Job Is To Win' Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
October 3, 2016

Lions Sign RB James To Practice Squad, Release RB Winn From Practice Squad CBS Sports Detroit
October 3, 2016

MM3rdQB: Will losing streak siphon Lions' attendance? Bill Shea – Crain's Detroit
October 3, 2016

Caldwell shrugs off job question with Lions off to 1-3 start Associated Press
October 3, 2016

Former Lions Quarterback Joey Harrington To Open Restaurant In Portland Associated Press
October 3, 2016

Jim Caldwell insists Lions didn't bench Tate Kevin Patra – NFL.com
October 3, 2016

Week 5 Opponent Clips - Eagles

Tulloch, Schwartz ready for Sunday's return to Detroit Bob Grotz – Delcotimes.com
October 4, 2016

Stephen Tulloch: Eagles assistant Jim Schwartz 'fit to be a head coach' Tim McManus – ESPN.com
October 4, 2016

Eagles Wake-Up Call: Stephen Tulloch Discusses The Keys To Beating His Former Team Brandon Lee Gowton – Phillymag.com
October 4, 2016

What should Eagles do without Lane Johnson? Mark Eckel – NJ.com
October 4, 2016

After latest arrest, what should the Eagles do with Nigel Bradham? Eliot Shorr-Parks– NJ.com
October 4, 2016

Eagles Remember Last Meeting With Lions Julie Bacanskas – Philadelphiaeagles.com
October 3, 2016

Ertz, McKelvin Ready To Go After The Bye Alex Smith – Philadelphiaeagles.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles' Lane Johnson awaiting outcome of Tuesday's PED appeal Les Bowen – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

Bowen: This time, Eagles taking momentum to Detroit Les Bowen – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

Domo: Eagles' Ertz returns to practice, will play against Lions Paul Domowitch – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

Brookover: Eagles resume play against ideal foe: Detroit Bob Brookover – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

New arrest for Birds' Bradham: forgot gun in backpack at airport Les Bowen – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

Zach Ertz's return gives Eagles offense an extra dimension Zach Berman – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

Eagles' Ertz and McKelvin both practice Paul Domowitch – Philadelphia Inquirer
October 3, 2016

HUMBLE FLETCHER COX LOOKS TO BUILD ON AWARD-WINNING FIRST MONTH Dave Zangaro – CSNPhilly.com
October 3, 2016

REPORT: NIGEL BRADHAM ARRESTED IN MIAMI ON WEAPONS CHARGE Dave Zangaro – CSNPhilly.com
October 3, 2016

ZACH ERTZ CLEARED FOR SUNDAY, GLAD TO AVOID 'WALLY PIPP' MOMENT Reuben Frank – CSNPhilly.com
October 3, 2016

JACOREY SHEPHERD SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD, DARRELL GREENE RELEASED ... AGAIN CSNPhilly.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles: Ertz gets OK to return to action Bob Grotz – Delcotimes.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport in Miami Tim McManus – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

With appeal hearing at hand, Eagles continue to roll with Lane Johnson Tim McManus – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Carson Wentz, Eagles readying for second act Tim McManus – ESPN.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles likely to be at full strength for first time on Sunday Nick Fierro – Allentown Morning Call
October 3, 2016

Eagles' Nigel Bradham arrested on weapon charge in Miami Nick Fierro – Allentown Morning Call
October 3, 2016

Report: Nigel Bradham Arrested On Gun Charge Chris Jastrzembski – Phillymag.com
October 3, 2016

Zach Ertz Cleared For Eagles-Lions Game Josh Paunil – Phillymag.com
October 3, 2016

Wake-Up Call: How Week 4 Impacts the Eagles Josh Paunil – Phillymag.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles player Bradham charged with having gun at airport Associated Press
October 3, 2016

Eagles' Nigel Bradham arrested, released after having a loaded gun in the airport, report says Eliot Shorr-Parks– NJ.com
October 3, 2016

Eagles' Zach Ertz set to play vs. Detroit Lions Eliot Shorr-Parks– NJ.com
October 3, 2016

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin bullish on Carson Wentz, Eagles Matt Lombardo – NJ.com
October 3, 2016

