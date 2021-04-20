The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions

Apr 20, 2021 at 09:40 AM

If Detroit Lions pass on top QBs in draft, Stanford's Davis Mills could be mid-round steal (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2021

Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions (subscription required)

Dan Pompei – The Athletic

April 20, 2021

Grading the Lions' 2018 draft picks, three years later (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could dig to add depth to improved offensive line (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2021

The Nine: Kyle Pitts headlines list of top candidates for Detroit Lions in NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 19, 2021

National analyst believes Detroit Lions are having ‘one of the smartest offseasons’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 19, 2021

