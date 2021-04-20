THE DAILY DRIVE: Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions

If Detroit Lions pass on top QBs in draft, Stanford's Davis Mills could be mid-round steal (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 20, 2021
Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions (subscription required)
Dan Pompei – The Athletic
April 20, 2021
Grading the Lions' 2018 draft picks, three years later (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2021
Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could dig to add depth to improved offensive line (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – Detroit Free Press
April 19, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
April 19, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 19, 2021