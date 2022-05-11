The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Breaking down Josh Paschal, Lions' second-round draft pick: A film review

May 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM

Why Kentucky DL Justin Rogers could be next top NFL draft prospect from Detroit area (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 11, 2022

Breaking down Josh Paschal, Lions' second-round draft pick: A film review (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 10, 2022

Lions cut five players ahead of rookie minicamp

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 10, 2022

What to expect from Detroit Lions draft picks in Year 1 (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 10, 2022

Detroit Lions waive 5 players ahead of rookie minicamp

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 10, 2022

Dan Campbell has a whole lot of backers for Coach of the Year

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 10, 2022

Jerry Jacobs updates his injury status: ‘I’ll be back sooner than you think’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 10, 2022

Detroit Lions waive 5 players, paving way for UDFA signings

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 10, 2022

Notes: Tom Pelissero believes Detroit Lions are most-improved team after 2022 NFL Draft

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 10, 2022

Mailbag, Part 1: Are the Lions really comfortable rolling with this current LB crew?

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 10, 2022

