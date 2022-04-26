The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brad Holmes Q&A: How Lions' scouting approach led team to 'much better place'

Apr 26, 2022 at 09:37 AM

NFL draft preview: Even after free agent signings, LB remains major need for Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2022

Could you survive Detroit Lions drafting a CB at No. 2? Why it's not the worst idea ever (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2022

Why Michigan's David Ojabo still might go in Round 1 of NFL draft despite Achilles tear (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2022

What to make of Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton’s stock ahead of 2022 NFL draft (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 26, 2022

Brad Holmes Q&A: How Lions’ scouting approach led team to ‘much better place’ (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 26, 2022

Lions' culture suits new safety DeShon Elliott, who's eager to stay healthy and produce

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 25, 2022

Let’s talk about QB Malik Willis and the Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 25, 2022

Jermaine Johnson II could be 'best edge rusher' in draft and a fit for Lions at No. 2

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 25, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Defensive tackle

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 25, 2022

NFL Draft rumors: Peter King ‘expects a surprise’ with Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions ‘smitten’ with Thibodeaux

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 25, 2022

MMQB: 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Needs and Rumors for Every Team; Jaguars’ Thoughts on No. 1 Pick

Albert Breer – MMQB

April 25, 2022

