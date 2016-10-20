THE DAILY DRIVE: Boldin's preparation keeps him productive in 14th NFL season

Lions' finally find reliable third receiver in Boldin Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

A star at MSU, Cousins is at it again with Washington Tony Paul – The Detroit News

Redskins' Kirk Cousins 'stays the course,' preps for homecoming at Ford Field Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com

Stafford's elite play separates 3-3 Lions from NFL afterthoughts David Mayo – Mlive.com

Seidel: Lions' Stafford a model of efficiency in Year 8 Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

Lions notes: Stafford unfazed by outpouring of praise Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins still in disbelief over success Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

Suddenly, the Detroit Lions’ defense is getting takeaways Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

Fuller back at Detroit Lions practice; Ebron, Riddick out Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions' Quin fined for helmet-to-helmet hit Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Stafford shows Lions his time is now as a quarterback Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

Lions' Quin draws big fine for penalized hit Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

Lions' Stafford brushes off 'best' NFL QB talk Tony Paul – The Detroit News

Lions down 4 starters, Pettigrew not ready Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

How Stafford became one of the NFL's most accurate QBs Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

Lions' Quin: Uniform violations are 'stupid' Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

Fuller returns to Lions practice; Ebron getting close Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

5 things to watch: Boldin an unsung hero for Lions offense Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

Stafford has evolved into a top NFL quarterback as he enters 100th game Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

Boldin's preparation keeps him productive in 14th NFL season Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

Detroit Lions — Five things about Stafford and his will to win Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

Detroit Lions notes: Quin fined; Boldin an ‘unsual cat’ Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

“A Big Man In A Smaller Man’s Body,” Boldin Stepping Up For Lions Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit

Stafford to play in 100th game for Lions against Redskins Larry Lage – Associated Press

Week 7 Opponent Clips - Redskins

Redskins-Lions: Key matchups to watch Sunday at Ford Field Mike Jones – Washington Post

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins returns home after long football journey John Keim – ESPN

Redskins' Jordan Reed: I won't let concussion history halt career John Keim – ESPN

The Redskins Offensive Line Has Been Doing Some Damage Recently Jake Kring-Schreifels – Redskins.com

Wearing Non-Contact Jersey, Jordan Reed Returns To Practice Stephen Czarda – Redskins.com

Vernon Davis Guests On NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' Ethan Cadeaux – Redskins.com

Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Lions Week Presser Jake Kring-Schreifels – Redskins.com

National media, Vegas oddsmakers continue to disrespect Redskins Master Tesfatsion – Washington Post

Kirk Cousins heads home with this week’s game against the Lions Mike Jones – Washington Post

Jordan Reed practicing in yellow noncontact jersey Mike Jones – Washington Post

Jordan Reed hid latest concussion from Redskins until the day after Ravens game Mike Jones – Washington Post

This could be the best 16-game Redskins stretch in a generation Dan Steinberg – Washington Post

Stephen A. Smith sticks to Redskins critique, co-host rips ‘worst franchise’ in NFC East Scott Allen – Washington Post

Josh Norman gives a virtual middle finger to a former Redskins cornerback Scott Allen – Washington Post

Redskins receiving corps ranked No. 2 in league behind Patriots Tommy Chalk – Washington Times

DeSean Jackson misses practice with shoulder injury John Keim – ESPN

Redskins' run game success should continue against Lions John Keim – ESPN

Kirk Cousins' stats put him at bottom of big-money group this year John Keim – ESPN

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed hid concussion symptoms to finish game against Ravens Michael Phillips – Richmond Times Dispatch

REDSKINS INJURY REPORT: JACKSON OUT OF PRACTICE WITH SHOULDER BUT CONFIDENT HE'LL PLAY Rich Tandler – CSNMidAtlantic.com

JORDAN REED KNEW HE SUFFERED A CONCUSSION IN BALTIMORE, BUT HE PLAYED ON JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com

STEPHEN A. SMITH IS GOOD AT HIS JOB - BUT WRONG ABOUT THE REDSKINS JP Finlay – CSNMidAtlantic.com

JORDAN REED RETURNS TO THE PRACTICE FIELD FOR REDSKINS, APPEARS LIMITED Rich Tandler – CSNMidAtlantic.com

REDSKINS' THIRD DOWN WOES ON DEFENSE HAVE FADED OVER THE LAST TWO GAMES Rich Tandler – CSNMidAtlantic.com

