The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Bob Quinn focuses on versatility with Detroit Lions' roster

May 16, 2016 at 03:34 AM

HAVEN, Lions team up for domestic violence prevention Ted Kulfan – The Detroit News
May 15, 2016

Bob Quinn focuses on versatility with Detroit Lions' roster Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 15, 2016

Detroit Lions project at 9-7 in 2016, says Football Outsiders Brian Manzullo – Detroit Free Press
May 15, 2016

Ask Kyle: A defense of Ebron, and what to expect from him in Year 3 Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
May 14, 2016

Lions' Glasgow excited to reunite with U-M teammate Rudock Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 14, 2016

Report: Lions GM Bob Quinn adds to scouting staff Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
May 13, 2016

