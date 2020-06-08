Presented by

Monday, Jun 08, 2020 09:33 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Before a quiet march across a bridge, Lions' Jamal Agnew finds his voice

What Detroit Lions scout Roman Phifer did with his 'midlife crisis'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 8, 2020

MMQB: What Led to Roger Goodell's Video; Nate Boyer Revisits Colin Kaepernick Advice; Broncos March

Albert Breer – The MMQB

June 8, 2020

Wojo: For the NFL and nation, the voices are too loud to ignore

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

June 7, 2020

Lions' Duron Harmon speaks up about racism, what to tell his son about police brutality

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

June 7, 2020

Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dave Skretta – Associated Press

June 7, 2020

Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow: Here's what people mean by 'white privilege'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 6, 2020

Mitch Albom: Sports teams have big plans to play — except in Detroit

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

June 6, 2020

With his eyes opened to racial inequality, Lions’ Frank Ragnow is ready to join the movement

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

June 6, 2020

Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew on why he's marching: 'I don't want to squander this moment'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 5, 2020

VIDEO: George Floyd's death not shocking to Detroit Lions' Christian Jones. Here's why

Staff – Detroit Free Press

June 5, 2020

Lions safety Duron Harmon won't stop fighting for racial equality: 'Help is on the way'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 5, 2020

Detroit Lions to re-open facilities with no coaches and players. Here's why

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 5, 2020

Niyo: Lions get to work sharing 'uncomfortable' truth on racism, injustice

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 5, 2020

Lions to re-open facilities to limited number of employees Wednesday

John Niyo – The Detroit News

June 5, 2020

Before a quiet march across a bridge, Lions’ Jamal Agnew finds his voice

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

June 5, 2020

NFL admits it was wrong on protests against police brutality

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

June 5, 2020

Frank Ragnow's Eyes Are Open After 'Heartbreaking' Team Meetings

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 5, 2020

Lions S Duron Harmon Wants A Better World, And He's Doing His Part

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 5, 2020

Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com

June 5, 2020

