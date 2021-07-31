The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Aubrey Pleasant getting rave reviews from coaches, players in first season with Detroit Lions

Jul 31, 2021 at 08:10 AM

Check downs are his friend, but Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff must rediscover deep passing game (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 31, 2021

For Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell, deciding when to play veterans this preseason is TBD

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 30, 2021

Cleveland Browns hire ex-Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn as consultant

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 30, 2021

Dan Campbell envisions Saints-like production for Detroit Lions RBs Swift, Williams

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 30, 2021

Detroit Lions camp observations: Bringing college play cards to NFL (kind of)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 30, 2021

Deep thoughts: Can Jared Goff be effective throwing the ball downfield? (Subscription Required)

James Hawkins – The Detroit News

July 30, 2021

'You need that type of guy': Lions' Jamaal Williams an asset, and not just for the ground game

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 30, 2021

Lions notes: New regime sees something in long-time backup Mike Ford

Justin Rogers –The Detroit News

July 30, 2021

Report: Former Lions GM Bob Quinn lands new job with Browns

Justin Rogers –The Detroit News

July 30, 2021

Lions camp observations: Safety C.J. Moore returns to action (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers –The Detroit News

July 30, 2021

Could the Detroit Lions have their own Alvin Kamara-Mark Ingram duo in the backfield?

Kyle Meinke –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Lions' Tracy Walker on new-look defense: 'It's a better scheme for everybody'

Benjamin Raven –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Detroit Lions host veteran offensive lineman for free-agent visit

Benjamin Raven –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Day 3 notes and observations: Lions QB Jared Goff still trying to get the deep ball going

Kyle Meinke –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn hired by Cleveland Browns

Kyle Meinke –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Aubrey Pleasant getting rave reviews from coaches, players in first season with Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven –MLive.com

July 30, 2021

Lions training camp takeaways: Can Tracy Walker and Will Harris bounce back? (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke– The Athletic

July 30, 2021

John Penisini feeling much better with 'chicken hearts' removed from shoulder

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 30, 2021

Former Lions GM Bob Quinn hired as Browns senior consultant

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 30, 2021

5 Detroit Lions who have impressed through 3 training camp practices

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 30, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Day 3

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

July 30, 2021

Melissa Gonzalez, wife of David Blough, qualifies for Olympic semifinals

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 30, 2021

