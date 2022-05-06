The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analysis: Evaluating how well Detroit Lions addressed offseason goals

May 06, 2022 at 10:10 AM

Lions UDFA intel: What to know about the prospects headed to rookie camp (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 6, 2022

Detroit Lions land talented QB in Todd McShay's way-too-early 2023 mock draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 5, 2022

Analysis: Evaluating how well Detroit Lions addressed offseason goals (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 5, 2022

ESPN’s way-too-early 2023 mock draft unsurprisingly targets quarterback for Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 5, 2022

Lions’ Dan Campbell shrugs off NFL’s draft complaints: ‘We’re not going to do the whole dog-and-pony show’

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 5, 2022

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

Nick Shook – NFL.com

May 5, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions draft class, as described by their college coaches

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 5, 2022

