THE DAILY DRIVE: Amani Oruwariye (3 INTs) one of few bright spots on Detroit Lions

Oct 19, 2021 at 09:48 AM

Amani Oruwariye (3 INTs) one of few bright spots on Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2021

Lions DL Michael Brockers excited to face old team, finds a purpose in Detroit

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2021

Detroit Lions may miss QB Matthew Stafford, but neither he, nor Jared Goff, are the answer (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2021

We are watching Dan Campbell go through the stages of grief coaching Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

October 18, 2021

After latest loss, Lions' Dan Campbell looks to 'shake things up here a little bit'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2021

Lions' Jared Goff mired in rut as he prepares for reunion with rolling Rams

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2021

Four Downs: A feeble offense pays price after Lions don't do enough to restock receivers (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 18, 2021

Pat Studstill, Lions' Pro Bowl receiver, punter in '60s who went into acting, dies at 83

Tony Paul – The Detroit News

October 18, 2021

Dan Campbell expected to shake up Detroit Lions' personnel, practice routine this week

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 18, 2021

Lions' Michael Brockers details how Aaron Donald transformed his career ahead of game against old team

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 18, 2021

3 things we learned: The kids are playing all right for Detroit

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 18, 2021

Lions grades: Things are looking bleak on offense while the defense shows fleeting signs of life (Subscription Required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 18, 2021

Snap counts: Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge draws first start as shuffling continues at receiver

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 18, 2021

Lions QB Jared Goff hits new bottom heading into matchup with Matthew Stafford

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 18, 2021

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay wishes communication with Jared Goff was better ahead of trade to Detroit Lions

Lindsey Thiry – ESPN

October 18, 2021

Lions observations: Everyone, from Dan Campbell on down, must be better after Bengals mess (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 18, 2021

Campbell would 'give up a body part' to play in NFL again. He wants the same passion from his players.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 18, 2021

Brockers says winless Lions 'need a lot more accountability'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 18, 2021

Campbell tries to calmly assess his 0-6 Detroit Lions

Dave Hogg – Associated Press

October 18, 2021

Rams QB Matthew Stafford on facing winless former Lions team: 'Just like every other game'

Kevin Patra– NFL.com

October 18, 2021

Dan Campbell promises to 'shake things up' on Lions roster

Jeremy Reisman– Pride of Detroit

October 18, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 6 snap count observations: Derrick Barnes, Jerry Jacobs making most of opportunities

Jeremy Reisman– Pride of Detroit

October 18, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions have had trade discussions for a wide receiver

Jeremy Reisman– Pride of Detroit

October 18, 2021

