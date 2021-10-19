THE DAILY DRIVE: Amani Oruwariye (3 INTs) one of few bright spots on Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 18, 2021
Detroit Lions may miss QB Matthew Stafford, but neither he, nor Jared Goff, are the answer (Subscription Required)
We are watching Dan Campbell go through the stages of grief coaching Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 18, 2021
Four Downs: A feeble offense pays price after Lions don't do enough to restock receivers (Subscription Required)
Lions' Michael Brockers details how Aaron Donald transformed his career ahead of game against old team
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 18, 2021
Lions grades: Things are looking bleak on offense while the defense shows fleeting signs of life (Subscription Required)
Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay wishes communication with Jared Goff was better ahead of trade to Detroit Lions
Lions observations: Everyone, from Dan Campbell on down, must be better after Bengals mess (Subscription Required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
October 18, 2021
Campbell would 'give up a body part' to play in NFL again. He wants the same passion from his players.
October 18, 2021
Jeremy Reisman– Pride of Detroit
October 18, 2021
Detroit Lions Week 6 snap count observations: Derrick Barnes, Jerry Jacobs making most of opportunities
