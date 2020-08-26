daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: All NFC North teams to start NFL season without fans in the stands

Aug 26, 2020 at 01:17 PM

VIDEO: Trey Flowers responds to Jacob Blake shooting: 'We can't be silent'

Staff – NFL Network

August 26, 2020

The Detroit Lions were winners Tuesday in something much bigger than football

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia listened and by doing that, he just became a better coach (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2020

Detroit Lions to step up on Election Day by using Ford Field to hold ballots, equipment

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 26, 2020

Detroit Lions stopped practice and spoke to the world; time to listen, like it or not

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions cancel practice, demand change after Jacob Blake shooting: 'We won't be silent'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions providing Ford Field for Election Day help, will encourage voting this fall

Dave Boucher – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions cancel practice to speak out against Jacob Blake shooting

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2020

Niyo: Lions practicing what they preached on racial justice (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

August 25, 2020

Beard: Lions players show NFL how to be a leader in social justice conversation (subscription required)

Rod Beard – The Detroit News

August 25, 2020

'Change needs to happen': Lions cancel practice to speak out against Jacob Blake shooting

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 25, 2020

Lions players spread message on social media after canceling practice to protest police shooting

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 25, 2020

The Detroit Lions canceled practice in an unprecedented protest. Here’s how it happened.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions cancel practice in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 25, 2020

All NFC North teams to start NFL season without fans in the stands

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 25, 2020

Ask Kyle: On Detroit’s best position group, the rise of D’Andre Swift, the fall of Austin Bryant (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 25, 2020

Lions cancel practice to protest police shooting in Wisconsin

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 25, 2020

‘Football is not important today’: A unified Lions team calls for social justice (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 25, 2020

Lions skip practice after discussing shooting of Jacob Blake

Larry Lage – Associated Press

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions' response to Jacob Blake shooting affirmation of sea change in NFL

Jim Trotter – NFL.com

August 25, 2020

VIDEO: Stafford: I've never been more proud to be a part of Lions, NFL

Staff – NFL.com

August 25, 2020

Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com

August 25, 2020

Detroit Lions cancel practice to protest police shooting of Jacob Blake (subscription required)

Mark Maske – The Washington Post

August 25, 2020

