THE DAILY DRIVE: Alabama vs. Ohio State loaded with NFL draft prospects; Lions should watch these 6

Jan 11, 2021 at 10:05 AM

Alabama vs. Ohio State loaded with NFL draft prospects; Detroit Lions should watch these 6 (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2021

MMQB: Lamar Jackson Wins a Playoff Game; Browns Overcome Hectic Wild-Card Week

Albert Breer – The MMQB

January 11, 2021

Detroit Lions' 2020 grades: Defense, coaching bear brunt of the blame for 5-11 season (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 10, 2021

Wojo: For Lions to land right GM and coach, follow this aggressive plan (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 10, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: Why Todd Bowles, Marvin Lewis are on the list (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 10, 2021

Everson Griffen apologizes for deleted tweets roasting Kirk Cousins

Jordan Cohn – 97.1 The Ticket

January 10, 2021

Detroit Lions coaching search update: Where things stand with Pat Fitzgerald, Todd Bowles

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 9, 2021

Report: Lions put in interview request for Buccaneers' Todd Bowles

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 9, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions request head coaching interview with Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 9, 2021

