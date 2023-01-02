The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston set all kinds of pass-rushing records for Lions

Jan 02, 2023 at 09:30 AM

Dan Campbell isn't scared to talk about playoffs and division titles for Detroit Lions

Carlos Monarrez –Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2023

Detroit sports bold predictions for 2023: Will any of these teams make the playoffs?

Helene St. James, Omari Sankofa II, Evan Petzold, Tony Garcia, Dave Birkett and Chris Solari –Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2023

Lions grades: Detroit earns glowing report card for thrashing of Bears

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 2, 2023

Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

Larry Lage –Associated Press

January 2, 2023

James Houston looks like Detroit Lions' steal of 2022 NFL draft in just six games

Evan Petzold –Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2023

Detroit Lions NFL playoff scenarios: Here's what they need in final week

Ryan Ford –Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2023

Detroit Lions grades: A's for everybody after blowout win over Chicago Bears

Evan Petzold –Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2023

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-grades-perfect-chicago-bears-blowout/69769758007/

Tight-end touchdown record validates Detroit Lions' huge trade decision

Carlos Monarrez –Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2023

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/columnists/carlos-monarrez/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-offense-makes-trading-t-j-hockenson-look-good/69769996007/

Niyo: Lions head to Lambeau with everything to play for at the end

John Niyo – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/columnists/john-niyo/2023/01/02/niyo-deroit-lions-head-to-green-bay-packers-lambeau-nfl-playoffs-wild-card-hunt/69769960007/

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of A's in domination of Bears

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/justin-rogers-detroit-lions-grades-chicago-bears/69769925007/

Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/02/detroit-lions-break-plethora-of-records-in-smackdown-of-chicago-bears/69770287007/

VIDEO: The News' Justin Rogers and John Niyo analyze Lions' win over Bears

John Niyo and Justin Rogers – DetroitLions.com

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/videos/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/02/news-justin-rogers-and-john-niyo-analyze-lions-win-over-bears/10979271002/

Lions rookie linemen have monster day in win over Bears

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-rookie-linemen-have-monster-day-in-win-vs-chicago-bears/69770157007/

Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-roll-past-chicago-bears-keep-playoff-hopes-alive/69769929007/

First-half observations: Lions outrunning spectacular performance by Justin Fields

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/first-half-observations-lions-outrunning-spectacular-performance-by-justin-fields/69769994007/

Report: NFLPA files grievance regarding playing conditions in Lions-Panthers game

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/report-grievance-filed-regarding-lions-panthers-playing-conditions/69770020007/

Lions announce 2023 Inspire Change Grantees

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-announce-2023-inspire-change-grantees/69769959007/

Lions return man Justin Jackson out; Craig Reynolds active for first time since Week 8

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 1, 2023

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/01/01/detroit-lions-return-man-justin-jackson-out-craig-reynolds-active/69769875007/

Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston set all kinds of pass-rushing records for Lions

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/aidan-hutchinson-james-houston-set-all-kinds-of-pass-rushing-records-for-lions.html

Inside the locker room: Justin Fields says Lions had playoff atmosphere in Week 17

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/inside-the-locker-room-justin-fields-says-lions-had-playoff-atmosphere-in-week-17.html

Playoff outlook: The Lions still need 1 more win, miracle from Rams to qualify

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/playoff-outlook-the-lions-still-need-a-miracle-from-rams-to-make-postseason.html

Detroit Lions draft pick via Rams climbs after LA's Week 17 loss

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/detroit-lions-draft-pick-via-rams-climbs-after-las-week-17-loss.html

Lions RB D'Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/lions-rb-dandre-swift-rushing-attack-finds-pulse-in-41-10-beatdown-of-bears.html

What's being said nationally after Lions sweep Bears for first time since 2017

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/whats-being-said-nationally-after-lions-sweep-bears-for-first-time-since-2017.html

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/lions-irked-by-aaron-rodgers-smack-talk-heading-into-titanic-finale-vs-packers.html

Instant observations: Lions crush Bears to take improbable playoff bid into finale

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/instant-observations-lions-crush-bears-to-take-improbable-playoff-bid-into-finale.html

NFC playoff picture: Detroit Lions get much-needed boost from Commanders loss

Benjamin Raven –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/nfc-playoff-picture-detroit-lions-get-much-needed-boost-from-commanders-loss.html

Halftime analysis: Brock Wright helps Lions set tight end TD record

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/halftime-analysis-brock-wright-helps-lions-set-tight-end-td-record.html

After Lions trash field in Carolina, NFLPA files grievance against NFL, Panthers

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/after-lions-trash-field-in-carolina-nflpa-files-grievance-against-nfl-panthers.html

Lions scratch RB Justin Jackson because of late-week hip injury; Craig Reynolds in

Kyle Meinke –MLive

January 1, 2023

https://www.mlive.com/lions/2023/01/lions-scratch-rb-justin-jackson-because-of-late-week-hip-injury-craig-reynolds-in.html

Lions learn what it's like to compete for the playoffs, and the hunt's not over

Colton Pouncy –The Athletic

January 1, 2023

https://theathletic.com/4049995/2023/01/01/lions-bears-recap-nfc-playoff-scenarios/

Lions ready for Rodgers, who's ready for them: "It's not the Same Old Lions"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 1, 2023

https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/sports/detroit-lions/detroit-lions-ready-for-aaron-rodgers-whos-ready-for-them

James Houston can't stop sacking the quarterback: "That's what I do"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 1, 2023

https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/sports/detroit-lions/lions-rookie-james-houston-cant-stop-sacking-quarterbacks

Aidan Hutchinson's rookie season is one for the record books

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 1, 2023

https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/sports/detroit-lions/detroit-lions-aidan-hutchinson-has-historic-rookie-season

NFLPA files grievance against Panthers for field conditions in Lions game

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 1, 2023

https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/sports/detroit-lions/nflpa-files-grievance-against-panthers-for-field-conditions

Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions

Dave Hogg –Associated Press

January 1, 2023

https://apnews.com/article/chicago-bears-detroit-lions-sports-justin-fields-nfl-football-27dd8b98b003ccaecb23a1888fd853a0

VIDEO: Bears vs. Lions highlights | Week 17

Staff – NFL.com

January 1, 2023

https://www.nfl.com/videos/bears-vs-lions-highlights-week-17

6 candidates for the Detroit Lions Week 17 game ball vs. Bears

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 1, 2023

https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2023/1/1/23534478/6-candidates-detroit-lions-week-17-game-ball-vs-bears

Lions rookies James Houston, Aidan Hutchinson shattering sack records

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 1, 2023

https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2023/1/1/23534820/lions-rookies-james-houston-aidan-hutchinson-shattering-sack-records

Lions vs. Bears final score: Detroit keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant 41-10 win

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 1, 2023

https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2023/1/1/23534232/lions-vs-bears-live-score-updates-highlights-injury-news-drive-summaries

