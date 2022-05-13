The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 9 thoughts on the Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule

May 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM

Detroit Lions 2022 schedule analysis: Brutal hand with late-season cold-weather games (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL schedule brings good news and bad news (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions schedule release: Dave Birkett's game-by-game prediction (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2022

Detroit Lions sign draft picks Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph, James Mitchell to 4-year deals

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2022

Wojo: Schedule is out, and predicting Lions’ record is trickier than usual (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – Detroit News

May 12, 2022

Here's a look at the Lions' 2022 NFL schedule

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 12, 2022

Report: Lions get two more rookie deals done, including first-rounder Jameson Williams

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 12, 2022

Local sports stars bring mental health issues into the forefront of conversations

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

May 12, 2022

Way-too-early Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for 2022 NFL season

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 12, 2022

9 thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ 2022 schedule (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 12, 2022

Report: Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, S Kerby Joseph agree to rookie contracts

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 12, 2022

Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike feeling good and ready to attack after hampered rookie season

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 12, 2022

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom podcast: How draft picks Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal will remake the Lions’ pass rush (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 12, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 schedule: Early home stretch could help Lions get off to strong start

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

May 12, 2022

Detroit Lions schedule 2022: Beware Cowboys, Bills, Packers after Week 6 bye (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 12, 2022

5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 schedule: No primetime games

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 12, 2022

NFL schedule: 2022 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 12, 2022

Detroit Lions agree to terms with 1st-round pick WR Jameson Williams

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 12, 2022

NFL schedule release: Ranking the best of the league's videos (subscription required)

Jack Baer – Yahoo Sports

May 12, 2022

