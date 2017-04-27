 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 50 NFL draft experts predict the Detroit Lions' first pick

Apr 26, 2017 at 09:04 PM

Complete list of known pre-draft visits to the Detroit Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 27, 2017

Kyle Meinke's final mock draft: Lions pass on linebackers for DE Taco Charlton Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 27, 2017

Nate Atkins' final mock draft: Detroit Lions gamble on high-upside LB Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 27, 2017

Lions facing draft conundrum: Build on defense or support QB Stafford Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2017

Why Jarrad Davis makes sense for Lions to draft at No. 21 Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 27, 2017

PHOTOS: Dave Birkett's final 2017 NFL mock draft (5.0) Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2017

'Everybody loves' Temple LB Haason Reddick; will he make it to Lions? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2017

Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn can't have safe draft; he needs great players Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2017

50 NFL draft experts predict the Detroit Lions' first pick Josh Mansour – Detroit Free Press
April 26, 2017

Wojo: Lions should draft for base hits, not home runs Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
April 26, 2017

Lions GM Quinn moving toward best-player approach Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 26, 2017

PHOTOS: Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 3.0 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 26, 2017

Lem Barney, Carey to announce Lions draft picks Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 26, 2017

Musical guards: Packers sign Jahri Evans, fill void left by Lions' Lang Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 draft preview: Linebacker must be highest priority Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Where Stafford ranks among the last 15 top overall picks Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 NFL Draft prospect: Michigan State DT Malik McDowell Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Detroit Lions — Five possible defensive first-round draft picks Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 26, 2017

Prisco's What Teams 'Should' Do 2017 NFL Mock Draft: One QB in top 20 Pete Prisco – CBS Sports
April 26, 2017

Lions' GM looks to chart his own course in second NFL draft Jim Parker – Windsor Star
April 26, 2017

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: The mixed history of NFL draft's No. 29 pick: Busts, Hall-of-Famers and a legendary Lion

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Going up? A complete guide to potential draft-day trade partners for Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Mike Tannenbaum: Detroit Lions 'a destination place' because of Dan Campbell

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions still working to sign Josh Reynolds in 'best free agency' under Brad Holmes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions will unveil new uniforms next month, ahead of the draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 10 free agents for Detroit Lions to consider in second wave of free agency

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Mel Kiper thinks the Lions could spend another first-round pick on a receiver

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Zeitler addition gives Lions chain of three Pro Bowlers on right side of o-line

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured in new Netflix series this summer

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What are Lions' biggest remaining needs after first week of free agency?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Former teammate Muhlbach ignited spark that led to Reeves-Maybin's rise to NFLPA president

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign run-stuffer DJ Reader — their 4th key defensive addition of offseason

Advertising