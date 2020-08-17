daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: 5 players to watch as padded practices begin

Aug 17, 2020 at 09:41 AM

Detroit Lions training camp: 5 players to watch as padded practices begin

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2020

MMQB: Anthony Lynn on His COVID and Chargers’ QBs, the Miraculous Alex Smith, College Football’s Mess

Albert Breer – MMQB

August 17, 2020

Calvin Johnson's relationship with Detroit Lions still 'nil': 'There's no back and forth there' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 16, 2020

Separated by just 6 miles, Lions quartet shaped by its 'Rocket City' roots (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 16, 2020

'You need to feel it': Lions hit practice and each other starting this week

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 16, 2020

Lions LB Jarrad Davis worked to master mind and body. Will it pay off? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 16, 2020

Kelly Stafford: I was wrong to criticize Colin Kaepernick for kneeling for national anthem

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 15, 2020

Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, apologizes for opposing Colin Kaepernick protests

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 15, 2020

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to fund social justice program for Georgia athletes

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 14, 2020

Detroit Lions can't tackle other teams so they'll have to hit each other during camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 14, 2020

Lions use COVID-19 missteps as teaching moments

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 14, 2020

Former Lions' first-round pick Herb Orvis, Flint star, dies at 73

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 14, 2020

Matthew, Kelly Stafford launch University of Georgia social-justice program

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 14, 2020

Detroit Lions reportedly work out QB Trevor Siemian with group of 4 receivers

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 14, 2020

Flint native and former Detroit Lions DE Herb Orvis, a ‘giant within giants,’ dies at age 73

Brendan Savage – MLive.com

August 14, 2020

Lions officially COVID-free after clearing S Jalen Elliott; Romeo Okwara back too

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 14, 2020

Matt Patricia’s network of coaching colleagues coming in handy for Lions amid unusual camp

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 14, 2020

Lions’ Matthew Stafford donates $350,000 to promote diversity, inclusion, equity, social justice at Georgia

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 14, 2020

Matthew Stafford, Kirby Smart endow social justice program at Georgia

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 14, 2020

Staffords Donate $350K To New Social Justice Program At Georgia

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

August 14, 2020

Stafford, Smart donate $500,000 to UGA diversity program

Staff – AP

August 14, 2020

Matthew, Kelly Stafford help endow new social justice program at Georgia

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

August 14, 2020

