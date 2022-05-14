The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2022 Detroit Lions rookies' initial jersey numbers revealed

May 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM

NFL exec explains why Detroit Lions only team without a primetime game: 'It looks odd' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 14, 2022

Don't let the Detroit Tigers' horrid start ruin your growing hope for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

May 14, 2022

Why Detroit Lions' talk of winning Super Bowl this upcoming year is reckless and damaging (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 14, 2022

Detroit Lions reveal jersey numbers for 2022 rookie draft picks

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions sign 12 undrafted free agents: Get to know the class of 2022

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 13, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes compares Aidan Hutchinson to another former No. 2 pick

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 13, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, other Lions rookies get initial uniform numbers

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 13, 2022

Taking a closer look at Lions' dozen undrafted free agent signings

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 13, 2022

NFL schedule makers insist Lions not 'unattractive' despite no primetime games

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions have now signed 7 of 8 draftees ahead of rookie minicamp (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 13, 2022

7 Detroit Lions players change jersey number, free agents select theirs

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 13, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions rookies’ initial jersey numbers revealed

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions announce signing of 7 drafted, 12 undrafted rookies

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 13, 2022

Breaking down the Detroit Lions 2022 UDFA class

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 13, 2022

Detroit Lions favored in just 4 games for 2022 season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 13, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 9 thoughts on the Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions enter Dan Campbell's second year with increased expectations, optimism

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Breaking down Josh Paschal, Lions' second-round draft pick: A film review

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting CB Chase Lucas

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 5 Detroit Lions offseason storylines to watch: Jeff Okudah's health, contract extensions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analysis: Evaluating how well Detroit Lions addressed offseason goals

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting LB Malcolm Rodriguez

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell give behind-the-scenes details about Detroit Lions' Day 1 draft haul

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How much better is Detroit Lions defense after targeting that side of ball in NFL draft?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions traded up for Jameson Williams: 'Sometimes the draft gods smile on you'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: New Lions S Kerby Joseph felt family-like connection with staff during pre-draft process

Advertising