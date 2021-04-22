The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12

Apr 22, 2021 at 09:49 AM

Why Rashawn Slater may be a better fit for Detroit Lions than Penei Sewell (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2021

Detroit Lions must stay away from OL or WR in NFL draft, get playmaker on defense instead (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

April 22, 2021

NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions could be tempted by these two tackles at No. 7

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2021

Niyo: In an offense top-heavy draft, could the Lions get defensive? (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

April 21, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: At tight end, Detroit could face tough choice with Kyle Pitts (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 21, 2021

The Nine: Big, bad Penei Sewell could turn Lions’ offensive line into one of NFL’s best

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 21, 2021

2021 NFL draft preview: Lions in position to bolster needy receiver room through ultra-deep class

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 21, 2021

Micah Parsons to the Lions comes with one glaring question

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 21, 2021

2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

Nick Shook – NFL.com

April 21, 2021

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

April 21, 2021

2021 NFL schedule release will drop May 12

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 21, 2021

Breaking down the NFL’s 6 new rules for 2021 season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 21, 2021

