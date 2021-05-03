The Daily Drive

2021 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions had a consensus top-10 class

May 03, 2021 at 10:59 AM

Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp shows her inner swag with the start of rebuild, NFL draft (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions passed on QBs in 2021 NFL draft, placing Jared Goff under a microscope (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes rallies late to earn a better grade in his first NFL draft (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2021

Lions depth chart projection: How the new draft picks change the picture (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 3, 2021

MMQB: Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Aaron Rodgers and Inside the Biggest Stories on Draft Night

Albert Breer – MMQB

May 3, 2021

Wojo: Lions' Brad Holmes showed promise, purpose in sensible first draft (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

May 2, 2021

Seven thoughts on the Lions' haul from the NFL Draft (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 2, 2021

Final 2021 NFL draft analysis: Best pick, biggest risk, changes from previous regime, what’s left for the Lions to do

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 2, 2021

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 2, 2021

