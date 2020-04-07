The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2020 NFL Draft will proceed in fully virtual format

Apr 07, 2020 at 10:05 AM

Ex-Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson, Ndamukong Suh make NFL all-decade team of 2010s

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 6, 2020

Early-life tragedies taught Lions' Jamie Collins to 'keep pushing'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 6, 2020

Two former Lions named to NFL's All-Decade team for 2010s

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 6, 2020

Memo: All team personnel, including GMs, must be isolated for ‘fully digital’ NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 6, 2020

Calvin Johnson 1 of 2 former Detroit Lions players on NFL’s All-Decade team for 2010s

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 6, 2020

NFL players for all 32 teams who would be hurt most by lost offseason

NFL Nation – ESPN.com

April 6, 2020

Seven hypothetical NFL trades that could still make sense this offseason (subscription required)

Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic

April 6, 2020

What Lions Can Expect With Third Overall Pick In Draft

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 6, 2020

8 unanimous picks for All-Decade Team include Brady, Watt

Barry Wilner – Associated Press

April 6, 2020

2020 NFL Draft will proceed in fully virtual format

Around The NFL Staff – NFL.com

April 6, 2020

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald headliners

Judy Battista – NFL.com

April 6, 2020

Opinion: NFL wise to make draft 'fully virtual.' Here's how to make it fun

Nancy Armour – USA Today

April 6, 2020

